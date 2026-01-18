Luftgekuhlt festival, a celebration of air-cooled Porsches, heads to Tokyo

The Luftgekuhlt festival, a global celebration of air-cooled Porsche cars, is all set to take place in Tokyo this March. The event will be held on a currently unused elevated expressway in the heart of the city. This unique venue promises to showcase some of the coolest Porsches hidden around Tokyo and attract car enthusiasts from all over.

Car culture Tokyo's unique car culture and Luftgekuhlt's arrival Tokyo is a city where car enthusiasts face high parking costs and heavy traffic. However, it also has a vibrant car culture with various museums and the Daikoku Parking Area, where you can see some of the rarest cars in the world. Despite regulatory pressure on car enthusiasm, Tokyo remains a hub for automotive passion. This March, Luftgekuhlt will bring this passion to life by showcasing some of the best Porsche models in Japan.

Event specifics Event details and car entry applications The Luftgekuhlt festival is scheduled for Saturday, March 14, with car entry applications opening next week. The event will take place on a closed elevated expressway in the heart of Tokyo, giving attendees a chance to experience a real-life version of the Tokyo Expressway circuit. This unique setting will feature iconic Porsche models such as the 356, 911, 935 and 910 formerly raced by Tetsu Ikuzawa in the Japanese Grand Prix.

