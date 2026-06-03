BMW 2027 M2 debuts M xDrive AWD, 473hp

Starts at $74,950, arrives summer 2026

The new M xDrive mostly keeps things rear-wheel drive but switches to all-wheel drive when you need extra grip, and you can still go full 2-wheel drive if you want by turning off stability control.

Standard features include Active M Differential, big alloy wheels (19-inch front, 20-inch rear), and powerful M Compound brakes.

Top speed is set at 250km/h (or up to 285km/h with the optional package).

The starting price is $74,950, including destination charge, and it hits dealerships in summer 2026.