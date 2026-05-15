BMW Alpina previews 2027 model with Vision BMW Alpina concept
BMW Alpina just showed off its first concept car since joining the BMW Group earlier this year, the Vision BMW Alpina, at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este.
This sleek coupe gives us a sneak peek at Alpina's first official model under BMW, coming in 2027 and drawing inspiration from the classic 7 Series.
Nearly 205-inch coupe with tuned V-8
The Vision BMW Alpina lands between the 5 Series and 7 Series in size at nearly 205-inch long.
It packs a mysterious V-8 engine tuned for smooth, deep sounds around town and a richer roar when you push it.
Design-wise, it stands out with a bold shark-nose front, glowing kidney grille, and those signature multi-spoke wheels (22-inch up front, 23-inch in back).
Inside, you get BMW's Panoramic iDrive and a clean, modern cabin, staying true to Alpina's comfort-meets-performance roots.