BMW Alpina previews 2027 model with Vision BMW Alpina concept

Nearly 205-inch coupe with tuned V-8

The Vision BMW Alpina lands between the 5 Series and 7 Series in size at nearly 205-inch long.

It packs a mysterious V-8 engine tuned for smooth, deep sounds around town and a richer roar when you push it.

Design-wise, it stands out with a bold shark-nose front, glowing kidney grille, and those signature multi-spoke wheels (22-inch up front, 23-inch in back).

Inside, you get BMW's Panoramic iDrive and a clean, modern cabin, staying true to Alpina's comfort-meets-performance roots.