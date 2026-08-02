All 20 BMW Art Cars are now under 1 roof

One of the exhibition's highlights is Olafur Eliasson's BMW H2R Project (#16), located on the East Plaza.

The installation, which is based on BMW's hydrogen-powered H2R prototype, replaces body panels with a skeletal metal frame coated in frozen water.

Illuminated from within and weighing roughly two tons, the sculpture offers a poetic meditation on sustainability and invites viewers to reconsider automobiles through time and space.