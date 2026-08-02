All 20 BMW Art Cars are now under 1 roof
What's the story
To mark the 50th anniversary of the BMW Art Car Collection, Munich's BMW Welt is hosting a special exhibition. The event, titled "BMW Art Cars, 20 Artists, 50 Years Of Innovation. Reunited At BMW Welt," runs till August 31. This is the first time all 20 unique Art Cars from BMW are on display together in one place.
Exhibition highlights
Exhibition organized in reverse chronological order
The exhibition is organized in reverse chronological order, taking visitors on a journey from the latest Art Cars to the collection's origins.
It features video installations and a detailed timeline providing historical context.
The tour starts with John Baldessari's Art Car #19 and Julie Mehretu's Art Car #20 before culminating with Alexander Calder's original Art Car #1, which is displayed on a central pedestal.
Artistic innovation
Olafur Eliasson's BMW H2R project (#16)
One of the exhibition's highlights is Olafur Eliasson's BMW H2R Project (#16), located on the East Plaza.
The installation, which is based on BMW's hydrogen-powered H2R prototype, replaces body panels with a skeletal metal frame coated in frozen water.
Illuminated from within and weighing roughly two tons, the sculpture offers a poetic meditation on sustainability and invites viewers to reconsider automobiles through time and space.
Visitor engagement
Digital experiences and merchandise
The exhibition also offers a range of digital experiences for visitors. The Treasure Hunt app encourages guests to scan five artworks throughout the exhibit to unlock a complimentary refreshment voucher for Cooper's Garden.
Meanwhile, the Artlas app, available in 25 languages, offers personalized tours, audio guides, and an AI-powered chat experience.
Exclusive merchandise is also available at the BMW Welt shop, including the BMW Art Cars book, scale models, and items from Cao Fei's capsule collection.