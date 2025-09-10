Next Article
BMW CTO calls EU's combustion engine ban 'stupid'
BMW's Chief Technology Officer, Joachim Post, isn't a fan of the EU's plan to ban new combustion engines by 2035.
He called the proposal "stupid" and said, "And you can kill an industry doing it that way."
Post thinks customers—not lawmakers—should decide what cars they want, pointing out that EV infrastructure and energy prices aren't ready for everyone just yet.
Other leaders also oppose the ban
Post's view matches BMW's strategy: keep making both electric and combustion cars to give people options.
Other leaders agree—BMW CEO Oliver Zipse has called the ban a "big mistake," arguing for broader emissions rules instead.
Even Mercedes CEO Ola Kallenius has warned this move could threaten Europe's entire auto sector.