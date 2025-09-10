BMW CTO calls EU's combustion engine ban 'stupid' Auto Sep 10, 2025

BMW's Chief Technology Officer, Joachim Post, isn't a fan of the EU's plan to ban new combustion engines by 2035.

He called the proposal "stupid" and said, "And you can kill an industry doing it that way."

Post thinks customers—not lawmakers—should decide what cars they want, pointing out that EV infrastructure and energy prices aren't ready for everyone just yet.