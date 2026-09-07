BMW i5 LWB goes official in India at ₹80L

The i5 LWB is powered by a rear-mounted electric powertrain that produces 268hp and 410Nm of torque.

It can go from 0-100km/h in just 6.7 seconds with a top speed of up to 195km/h.

The car comes with an impressive MIDC range of up to 669km, thanks to its large battery pack capacity.

It also supports fast charging at up to 160kW DC, enabling quick recharges on the go.