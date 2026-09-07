BMW i5 LWB goes official in India at ₹80L
What's the story
BMW India has launched its first locally assembled electric sedan, the i5 Long Wheelbase (LWB). The car is priced at an introductory rate of ₹79.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The i5 LWB is being manufactured at the BMW plant in Chennai and deliveries have already begun. It comes in eDrive35L M Sport specification and offers a claimed range of up to 669km on a single charge.
Looks
Design of the BMW i5 LWB
The i5 LWB is 5,175mm long, 2,156mm wide, and 1,520mm tall with a wheelbase of 3,105mm. It is said to be the largest car in its segment.
The extra length and wheelbase give more space for rear-seat passengers.
The car also comes with BMW Iconic Glow illumination around the kidney grille, adaptive LED headlights, flush door handles, and 20-inch M alloy wheels.
Performance
It can go from 0-100km/h in 6.7 seconds
The i5 LWB is powered by a rear-mounted electric powertrain that produces 268hp and 410Nm of torque.
It can go from 0-100km/h in just 6.7 seconds with a top speed of up to 195km/h.
The car comes with an impressive MIDC range of up to 669km, thanks to its large battery pack capacity.
It also supports fast charging at up to 160kW DC, enabling quick recharges on the go.
Interior amenities
It features a BMW Curved Display
The interior of the i5 LWB features a BMW Curved Display with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 14.9-inch infotainment touchscreen.
It runs on BMW Operating System 8.5 and supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.
Other features include Digital Key Plus, ventilated front comfort seats, four-zone climate control, vegan Veganza upholstery, Sky Lounge panoramic glass roof, CraftedClarity crystal controls, and Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system.
Safety specs
The car comes with a comprehensive driver assistance package
The rear cabin of the i5 LWB has been designed with extra cushioning and legroom for chauffeur-driven customers.
It also comes with eight airbags and a comprehensive driver assistance package.
This includes Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Parking Assistant Professional, Remote Parking via smartphone, Lane Change Warning, among other advanced safety features to ensure maximum protection on the road.