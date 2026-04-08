BMW India posts best-ever Q1, sells 4,567 cars, up 17% Auto Apr 08, 2026

BMW India just had its best-ever start to the year, selling 4,567 cars in the first quarter, a solid 17% jump from last year.

Electric vehicles made a big splash, making up 26% of total sales and growing by a massive 83%. The iX1 led the EV charge, driving over 80% of those electric numbers.

Long wheelbase models and SUVs were also hot picks, with SUV sales alone making up nearly two-thirds of all BMWs sold.