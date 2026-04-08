BMW India posts best-ever Q1, sells 4,567 cars, up 17%
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BMW India just had its best-ever start to the year, selling 4,567 cars in the first quarter, a solid 17% jump from last year.
Electric vehicles made a big splash, making up 26% of total sales and growing by a massive 83%. The iX1 led the EV charge, driving over 80% of those electric numbers.
Long wheelbase models and SUVs were also hot picks, with SUV sales alone making up nearly two-thirds of all BMWs sold.
BMW India plans 27 new products
BMW isn't slowing down: it is planning to launch 27 new products and add 19 outlets in 18 cities this year.
With more flexible finance options and a push to grow its EV ecosystem, it is clearly aiming to keep the momentum going.