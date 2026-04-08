BMW India to locally assemble gasoline Mini Countryman by 2026
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BMW India is bringing the gasoline Mini Countryman to its Chennai plant for local assembly, aiming to make this stylish compact SUV more affordable for Indian buyers by 2026.
The latest Countryman first showed up as an EV in 2024, with a high-performance petrol import following last year.
Countryman 2WD priced around 55L
The focus will be on a simpler, 2-wheel-drive gasoline version (think 1.5-liter turbo engine and 7-speed automatic) built on the same platform as the BMW X1.
While the imported sporty model costs ₹64.9 lakh, this locally made one could land closer to ₹55 lakh (ex-showroom).
That's pricier than before due to inflation, but still a more accessible way into the Mini lineup without skimping on quality.