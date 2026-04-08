BMW India to locally assemble gasoline Mini Countryman by 2026

Countryman 2WD priced around 55L

The focus will be on a simpler, 2-wheel-drive gasoline version (think 1.5-liter turbo engine and 7-speed automatic) built on the same platform as the BMW X1.

While the imported sporty model costs ₹64.9 lakh, this locally made one could land closer to ₹55 lakh (ex-showroom).

That's pricier than before due to inflation, but still a more accessible way into the Mini lineup without skimping on quality.