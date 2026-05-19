MINI Cooper S GP Inspired Edition goes official at ₹59L

BMW has launched the MINI Cooper S GP Inspired Edition in India. It is priced at ₹58,90,000 (ex-showroom). This exclusive model is limited to just 30 units and features unique design elements that embody the "spirit of the GP." It is available as a completely built-up unit (CBU) and can be booked at all authorized MINI dealerships across the country. Deliveries for this vehicle are also underway.

Design The car's roof, mirror caps are finished in Chilli Red The MINI Cooper S GP Inspired Edition is a tribute to the fastest, most powerful and hardcore MINI ever - The MINI GP. The roof and mirror caps in Chilli Red create a seamless, high-intensity look that amplifies the four-wheeler's vibrant racing pedigree. The GP-inspired bonnet and side stripes in Red/Gray further enhance the aesthetic appeal of this limited-edition model.

Exclusive features 'GP Inspired' badging highlights limited-edition status The GP Inspired "1/30" badging for the C-pillar highlights the car's limited-run status, serving as a distinct hallmark of its exclusivity and heritage. The JCW spoiler extension offers an extra bit of flair to the rear, perfectly framing the car's sporty silhouette. The JCW front, side, and rear winglets add a stylish edge around the bottom of the car, giving it a lower, wider stance.

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Tech upgrades It comes with a circular OLED touchscreen display The interior of the MINI Cooper S GP Inspired Edition is defined by a clean, modern layout and smart digital features. It comes with GP Inspired Door Sills that are illuminated in silver, JCW Sports Seats with Vescin/Cord upholstery and JCW Dashboard Trim. The hi-resolution 240mm Circular OLED touchscreen display is a defining feature of the interior with completely new feel and versatile functions. An ADAS suite ensures safety of passengers.

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