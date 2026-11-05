BMW Italia unveils M3 at EICMA honoring Alex Zanardi
BMW Italia just revealed a one-of-a-kind M3 at EICMA 2026 to mark what would have been racing icon Alex Zanardi's 60th birthday.
Called the "Tribute to Alex Zanardi," this car is mechanically unchanged but stands out with custom paintwork and interior details that reflect Zanardi's unique story and long-running bond with BMW.
BMW M3 features pineapple embroidery
This special M3 also marks 40 years since the original model hit the scene, blending BMW's iconic racing colors with a fresh pineapple motif, Zanardi's personal symbol.
Inside, you'll find front headrests and the center armrest detailed with red pineapple embroidery as a subtle tribute.
Beyond cars, BMW Italia honored Zanardi's incredible journey, from surviving a major crash to his motorsport wins and Paralympic success in handcycling, with a permanent panel at their headquarters, showing real respect for his impact on and off the track.