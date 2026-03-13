BMW M2 CS arrives in India, costs ₹1.7 crore

Performance and style upgrades over standard M2

The M2 CS is lighter and quicker than the standard M2, thanks to a carbon roof and boot, stiffer suspension, and an 8mm lower ride height.

It sprints from 0 to 100km per hour in just 3.8 seconds with an 8-speed automatic (no manual here), topping out at 302km per hour with the M Driver's Package.

Style-wise, you get gold-bronze wheels, carbon seats, quad exhausts, and four bold color options—Black Sapphire, Portimao Blue, Brooklyn Grey, or Velvet Blue.