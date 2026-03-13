BMW M2 CS arrives in India, costs ₹1.7 crore
BMW just dropped the ultra-exclusive M2 CS in India, priced at ₹1.7 crore (ex-showroom). Only a handful of these will be available, making it a serious flex for car enthusiasts and collectors.
Under the hood, you get a 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six pushing out 530hp and 650 newton meters, so it's definitely not just about the looks.
Performance and style upgrades over standard M2
The M2 CS is lighter and quicker than the standard M2, thanks to a carbon roof and boot, stiffer suspension, and an 8mm lower ride height.
It sprints from 0 to 100km per hour in just 3.8 seconds with an 8-speed automatic (no manual here), topping out at 302km per hour with the M Driver's Package.
Style-wise, you get gold-bronze wheels, carbon seats, quad exhausts, and four bold color options—Black Sapphire, Portimao Blue, Brooklyn Grey, or Velvet Blue.
Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for enthusiasts
At ₹67 lakh more than the regular M2, this one's for those who want something rare with extra performance, and don't mind paying for exclusivity.
If that sounds like your vibe (or dream garage material), you'll need to act fast before they're all gone!