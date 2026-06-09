The hike will apply to both locally-produced and completely-built-up units

BMW, MINI cars to get costlier from July 1

By Mudit Dube 11:27 am Jun 09, 202611:27 am

What's the story

BMW Group India has announced a price hike of up to 2% across its entire range of BMW and MINI vehicles. The change will come into effect from July 1. The company said the increase will apply to both locally-produced and completely-built-up units under the BMW and MINI brands. Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO of BMW Group India, said this move is aimed at maintaining their premium standards amid macroeconomic challenges such as rupee depreciation and rising logistics costs.