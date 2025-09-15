BMW Motorrad launches S 1000 R in India: Check features

Highlights of the S 1000 R

The S 1000 R shows off sharp lines, an aggressive LED headlight, and comes in three color options: Blackstorm Metallic, Bluefire/Mugiallo Yellow, and Light White Uni.

It rockets from 0-100km/h in just 3.2 seconds and tops out at an electronically limited 250km/h.

There's a slick 6.5-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity, plus advanced rider assists for extra confidence on the road.

The bike weighs in at 199kg (or drops to 196kg with the M package), comes with a three-year warranty, and flexible finance options if you're thinking of making it yours.