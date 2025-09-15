BMW Motorrad launches S 1000 R in India: Check features
BMW Motorrad just dropped its new S 1000 R hyper-naked roadster in India, starting at ₹19.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
You can book it now across dealerships, and it arrives as a fully built import.
Packing a 999cc inline four-cylinder engine with 170hp and 114Nm torque, this bike is all about serious power and performance.
Highlights of the S 1000 R
The S 1000 R shows off sharp lines, an aggressive LED headlight, and comes in three color options: Blackstorm Metallic, Bluefire/Mugiallo Yellow, and Light White Uni.
It rockets from 0-100km/h in just 3.2 seconds and tops out at an electronically limited 250km/h.
There's a slick 6.5-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity, plus advanced rider assists for extra confidence on the road.
The bike weighs in at 199kg (or drops to 196kg with the M package), comes with a three-year warranty, and flexible finance options if you're thinking of making it yours.