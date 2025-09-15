Maruti Suzuki Victoris SUV gets 5-star Global NCAP rating
Maruti Suzuki's Victoris SUV just scored a five-star safety rating in the latest Global NCAP crash tests—making it only the second Maruti after the Dzire to do so.
This comes right after its earlier five-star win in Bharat NCAP, showing that Maruti is stepping up its safety game for Indian buyers.
How did Victoris fare in crash tests?
Victoris nearly aced adult protection with 31.66 out of 32 points, including perfect marks for side impacts.
It also did great for kids, scoring 43 out of 49 with top marks for child seat installation.
Standard features include six airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX mounts, and electronic stability control—plus Level-2 ADAS like auto emergency braking and lane-keep assist to help avoid accidents.
Victoris raises safety stakes for compact SUVs
With safety becoming increasingly non-negotiable for Indian buyers, Victoris's top rating raises the stakes for compact SUVs in India.
It puts pressure on rivals like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos—and highlights the growing importance of safety in car purchasing decisions.