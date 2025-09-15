Maruti Suzuki Victoris SUV gets 5-star Global NCAP rating Auto Sep 15, 2025

Maruti Suzuki's Victoris SUV just scored a five-star safety rating in the latest Global NCAP crash tests—making it only the second Maruti after the Dzire to do so.

This comes right after its earlier five-star win in Bharat NCAP, showing that Maruti is stepping up its safety game for Indian buyers.