BMW Motorrad unveils M 1000 RS at EICMA with 218hp

The M 1000 RS uses carbon parts and a titanium exhaust to keep things light, plus an aggressive riding setup with higher seat and special footrests.

With only 1,000 units available worldwide and a price tag of $38,395, this one's for true enthusiasts.

As BMW Motorrad CEO Markus Flasch puts it, the bike "The BMW M 1000 RS makes a clear statement. RS stands for Rennsport - and that is exactly what you feel in every detail. With 218hp, maximum precision and a character all its own, it is the world's most powerful hyper naked bike. And because true exclusivity needs limits, we are building exactly 1,000 units. More performance. More character. It simply does not get more M than this." capturing BMW's racing spirit in every detail.