BMW next-gen M3 spotted at Nurburgring retaining inline-6 mild-hybrid possible
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BMW is gearing up for its next-gen M3, spotted testing at the legendary Nurburgring.
The new model, set to arrive in 2028 or later, sticks with its iconic inline-6 engine, no plug-in hybrid here, but mild-hybrid tech might be added to meet tougher emissions rules.
BMW prototypes reveal design, tourings planned
BMW M CEO Frank van Meel says the upgraded twin-turbo 3.0-liter engine could get pre-chamber ignition for extra punch.
The prototypes show off flared fenders, a fixed panoramic roof option, and even eco-friendly flax-based composites for parts like the roof and mirrors.
Plus, a gasoline-powered M3 Touring (and an electric i3 Touring) is in the works, so fans in places like the US might finally get their hands on it.