BMW moves closer to introducing a color-changing car
What's the story
BMW is one step closer to moving past the concept phase. The company's latest concept, the iX3 Flow Edition, was unveiled at the 2026 Beijing Auto Show. Unlike previous models that used a patchwork of E Ink panels for color changes, this new design embeds an E Ink Prism panel directly into the vehicle's hood. This innovative approach has undergone stringent quality testing and meets requirements for automotive engineering and everyday use.
Tech innovation
The hood can display 8 different animations
The BMW iX3 Flow Edition's hood features the advanced E Ink Prism technology, which can change colors at the push of a button. The feature is limited to eight different animations, all of which appear to be grayscale. Despite its limitations, this development is a major step toward making color-changing cars more practical and functional for everyday use.
Quality assurance
The tech has passed BMW's quality tests
The E Ink Prism technology in the BMW iX3 Flow Edition has passed the company's stringent quality tests. It meets the requirements of automotive engineering and everyday use, according to a release from E Ink. This dedication to quality and durability shows BMW's commitment to making this innovative technology a reality in future vehicles.