BMW unveils 2026 7 Series 'Neue Klasse' in Beijing
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BMW just dropped its all-new 2026 7 Series in Beijing, showing off a bold new design called Neue Klasse.
Standout features include a vertical illuminated kidney grille and split LED headlights.
Production kicks off in September, so the wait isn't long.
BMW 7 Series 500+ exterior options
You can pick from over 500 exterior combos, including a cool hand-drawn coach line if you want to stand out.
Inside, there's a huge panoramic iDrive screen and even a massive 31.3-inch 8K Theater Screen for movie nights or video calls on the go.
The lineup includes both all-electric i7 models with fast charging and plug-in hybrids like the 750e xDrive for flexible driving, so whether you're into performance or efficiency (or both), there's something here for you.