BMW unveils 2026 7 Series 'Neue Klasse' in Beijing

BMW 7 Series 500+ exterior options

You can pick from over 500 exterior combos, including a cool hand-drawn coach line if you want to stand out.

Inside, there's a huge panoramic iDrive screen and even a massive 31.3-inch 8K Theater Screen for movie nights or video calls on the go.

The lineup includes both all-electric i7 models with fast charging and plug-in hybrids like the 750e xDrive for flexible driving, so whether you're into performance or efficiency (or both), there's something here for you.