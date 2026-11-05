BMW unveils 2027 million 1000 RS with 218hp
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BMW just pulled the covers off its 2027 million 1000 RS at EICMA 2026, and it's a serious head-turner.
Packing a 999 cc engine with a wild 218hp, this bike weighs 196kg and can rocket up to 283km/h.
If you're into speed and style, this one definitely grabs attention.
BMW M 1000 RS priced $38,395
You get carbon-fiber wheels, a titanium exhaust, plus electronic suspension and serious M-branded brakes, so it's not just fast but super refined.
There's also cruise control, heated grips for chilly rides, adjustable footrests, and a 6.5-inch TFT display.
Only 1,000 units are being made worldwide with a price tag of $38,395, and deliveries start in March next year, so exclusivity is part of the package!