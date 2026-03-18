BMW unveils i3 electric sedan with 895km range: Check features
What's the story
BMW has officially unveiled its latest electric vehicle (EV), the i3. The new model is based on the company's innovative Neue Klasse platform and features an advanced 800-volt architecture. The highlight of this futuristic sedan is its impressive range of up to 895km on a single charge, making it one of the longest-range production electric cars in Europe.
Power specs
The EV can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 4 seconds
The BMW i3 packs two electric motors, one on each axle. The rear motor produces 322hp while the front one generates 165hp. Together, they deliver a combined output of 463hp, nearly matching the performance of M-series models. The car can go from 0 to 100km/h in about four seconds, thanks to sixth-generation eDrive technology with high-energy-density batteries and an advanced 800-volt architecture.
Design and tech
It supports charging up to 400kW
The BMW i3 also impresses with its charging capabilities. It can replenish a range of about 400km in just 10 minutes, thanks to support for up to 400kW of power. The car's design is in line with the new Neue Klasse style, featuring integrated lighting and a radiator grille. Inside, it boasts a panoramic display over 40-inch long and an updated iDrive system for an enhanced user experience.
Tech upgrade
It features the new 'Heart of Joy' computing system
The BMW i3 comes with the new Heart of Joy computing system, which is 10 times faster than previous systems. It manages vehicle dynamics and behavior, along with the new Panoramic iDrive multimedia system and BMW Symbiotic Drive architecture. Production of this innovative model will be set up in Munich, with pricing expected to be on par with hybrid 3 Series models.