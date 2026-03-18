BMW unveils i3 electric sedan with 895km range: Check features

BMW has officially unveiled its latest electric vehicle (EV), the i3. The new model is based on the company's innovative Neue Klasse platform and features an advanced 800-volt architecture. The highlight of this futuristic sedan is its impressive range of up to 895km on a single charge, making it one of the longest-range production electric cars in Europe.

Power specs The EV can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 4 seconds The BMW i3 packs two electric motors, one on each axle. The rear motor produces 322hp while the front one generates 165hp. Together, they deliver a combined output of 463hp, nearly matching the performance of M-series models. The car can go from 0 to 100km/h in about four seconds, thanks to sixth-generation eDrive technology with high-energy-density batteries and an advanced 800-volt architecture.

Design and tech It supports charging up to 400kW The BMW i3 also impresses with its charging capabilities. It can replenish a range of about 400km in just 10 minutes, thanks to support for up to 400kW of power. The car's design is in line with the new Neue Klasse style, featuring integrated lighting and a radiator grille. Inside, it boasts a panoramic display over 40-inch long and an updated iDrive system for an enhanced user experience.

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