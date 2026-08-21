BMW X1 long-wheelbase version launched in India at ₹50L

The BMW X1 LWB is powered by a 156hp, 1.5-liter petrol engine.

The extended wheelbase of this model makes it longer than the standard X1, with most of that length added to the wheelbase.

It also gets improved rear seating and revised suspension tuning for a better ride experience.

The design elements, like headlamps, bumpers, tail lights and alloy wheels, are similar to those on the regular X1 model.