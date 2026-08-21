BMW X1 long-wheelbase version launched in India at ₹50L
What's the story
BMW has launched its new long-wheelbase (LWB) variant of the X1 in India. The model comes with a price tag of ₹49.9 lakh (ex-showroom). It is aimed at customers looking for a more spacious luxury SUV. The LWB version offers enhanced rear cabin space and comes with an M Sport styling package as standard.
Feature highlights
The model is powered by a 156hp, 1.5-liter petrol engine
The BMW X1 LWB is powered by a 156hp, 1.5-liter petrol engine.
The extended wheelbase of this model makes it longer than the standard X1, with most of that length added to the wheelbase.
It also gets improved rear seating and revised suspension tuning for a better ride experience.
The design elements, like headlamps, bumpers, tail lights and alloy wheels, are similar to those on the regular X1 model.
Added features
It gets a Harman Kardon sound system
The BMW X1 LWB also comes with a floating center console that houses key buttons for gear selector, volume control, and driving modes.
Other features include a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, powered front seat, and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.
The BMW X1 LWB also gets some ADAS functions like auto emergency braking and lane departure warning/assist. However, adaptive cruise control is not available on this model.