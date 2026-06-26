BMW X6 M60i, with 4.4-liter V8 engine, launched at ₹1.8cr

Specifications

The SUV can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 4.3 seconds

The powertrain of the new X6 M60i xDrive delivers an impressive 530hp and 750Nm of torque. This allows the performance SUV to go from 0-100km/h in just 4.3 seconds, with an electronically limited top speed of up to 250km/h. The V8 engine is mated to an eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission with steering-mounted paddle shifters, sending power to all four wheels through BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system.