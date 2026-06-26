BMW X6 M60i, with 4.4-liter V8 engine, launched at ₹1.8cr
What's the story
BMW has launched its latest flagship SUV, the X6 M60i xDrive, in India. The high-performance vehicle comes at an introductory price of ₹1.78 crore (ex-showroom). The new model combines luxury and technology with aggressive styling and is available as a completely built-up unit (CBU). It is powered by a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system.
Specifications
The SUV can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 4.3 seconds
The powertrain of the new X6 M60i xDrive delivers an impressive 530hp and 750Nm of torque. This allows the performance SUV to go from 0-100km/h in just 4.3 seconds, with an electronically limited top speed of up to 250km/h. The V8 engine is mated to an eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission with steering-mounted paddle shifters, sending power to all four wheels through BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system.
Features
Slimmer adaptive LED headlights and illuminated M logo
The new X6 M60i retains its signature coupe-SUV silhouette while getting BMW's latest design updates. It gets slimmer Adaptive LED headlights with M Shadowline detailing, a black kidney grille with vertical double slats and an illuminated M logo, gloss black exterior mirrors and side skirts. The rear end features slim L-shaped LED tail lamps, trapezoidal quad exhaust outlets integrated into a redesigned bumper finished in Dark Shadow.
Interior
Digital instrument cluster with a large central display
The BMW X6 M60i gets a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch central touchscreen under a single glass panel. The dashboard comes with Sensafin upholstery, high-gloss wood trim, an illuminated ambient light bar with M graphics, and optional Crafted Clarity glass controls. Customers can also opt for an Alcantara M headliner for a more premium cabin ambience.
Comfort
SUV also gets an optional massage function for the seats
The standard comfort seats in the BMW X6 M60i are electrically adjustable, ventilated, and offer lumbar support with memory for the driver's seat. An optional massage function provides eight massage programs with three intensity levels. The vehicle also comes with a 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround sound system producing 464W and soft-close doors as offered features.
Safety features
It comes with connected features and multiple airbags for safety
The BMW X6 M60i comes with a host of connected features under BMW ConnectedDrive, including Digital Key Plus, My BMW App connectivity, remote services, real-time traffic information, and emergency call. It also gets six airbags, ABS with Brake Assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), and Cornering Brake Control (CBC), among other safety equipment.