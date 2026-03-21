BMW's 2027 X5 SUV breaks cover in leaked images

The SUV will be offered with multiple powertrain options

While we haven't seen the interior yet, it's expected to feature a big touchscreen and BMW's latest Panoramic iDrive system (think iX3 style).

Power options are set to cover all bases: traditional engines, hybrids, hydrogen (thanks to Toyota), and possibly even an all-electric version.

At launch, the X5 could feature a 3.0-liter turbo inline-six with mild hybrid tech under the "40 xDrive" badge, with plug-in hybrids and full EVs likely joining soon after.