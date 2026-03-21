BMW's 2027 X5 SUV breaks cover in leaked images
Leaked photos of the 2027 BMW X5 are out, and it's rocking a bold new vibe.
Up front, there's a refreshed kidney grille with cool pixel details and glowing borders, kind of a nod to classic BMWs but with a modern twist.
The back keeps things familiar with connected tail lights and the signature split tailgate.
The SUV will be offered with multiple powertrain options
While we haven't seen the interior yet, it's expected to feature a big touchscreen and BMW's latest Panoramic iDrive system (think iX3 style).
Power options are set to cover all bases: traditional engines, hybrids, hydrogen (thanks to Toyota), and possibly even an all-electric version.
At launch, the X5 could feature a 3.0-liter turbo inline-six with mild hybrid tech under the "40 xDrive" badge, with plug-in hybrids and full EVs likely joining soon after.