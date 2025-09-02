BMW's Vision CE concept is an electric bike with seatbelts Auto Sep 02, 2025

BMW Motorrad just revealed the Vision CE Concept, a futuristic electric bike built with city commuters in mind.

The standout feature? It's got a metallic cage frame, five-point seat belts, and foam padding to keep you safer during falls—kind of like having car-level protection on two wheels.

The design also puts comfort first, with forward-set foot pegs and a bold, modern look.