BMW's Vision CE concept is an electric bike with seatbelts
BMW Motorrad just revealed the Vision CE Concept, a futuristic electric bike built with city commuters in mind.
The standout feature? It's got a metallic cage frame, five-point seat belts, and foam padding to keep you safer during falls—kind of like having car-level protection on two wheels.
The design also puts comfort first, with forward-set foot pegs and a bold, modern look.
The bike uses self-balancing technology
The Vision CE Concept runs on an emission-free electric motor and uses self-balancing tech to help keep rides smooth and stable—even if you're new to bikes.
BMW is clearly pushing for greener, safer ways to get around the city, showing they're serious about making urban travel smarter and more sustainable.