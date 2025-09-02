Next Article
Mercedes-AMG's GT XX breaks world record for longest EV journey
Mercedes-AMG's GT XX electric concept car made headlines on September 2, 2025, by driving an incredible 5480km in just 24 hours—beating the old record by a huge margin.
Not stopping there, it went on to cover a wild 40074km over seven days and 13 hours at Italy's Nardo track.
Car added 402km of range in just 5 minutes
A crew of 17 pro drivers—including F1 star George Russell—kept the car rolling at an average speed of 299km/h.
The GT XX also showed off some seriously fast charging: it could add 402km of range in only five minutes thanks to its cutting-edge tech.
While this exact model won't hit showrooms, its innovations will power next year's AMG C590.