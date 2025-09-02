Mercedes-AMG's GT XX breaks world record for longest EV journey

Car added 402km of range in just 5 minutes

A crew of 17 pro drivers—including F1 star George Russell—kept the car rolling at an average speed of 299km/h.

The GT XX also showed off some seriously fast charging: it could add 402km of range in only five minutes thanks to its cutting-edge tech.

While this exact model won't hit showrooms, its innovations will power next year's AMG C590.