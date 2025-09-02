Bajaj Auto reports 5% rise in total sales for August
In August 2025, Bajaj Auto's total sales grew by 5% compared to last year, reaching about 4.18 lakh units.
The boost came mainly from strong exports and commercial vehicle numbers, even though domestic two-wheeler sales dropped by 12%.
Overall domestic sales slipped by 8%.
Exports and commercial vehicles drive the growth
Exports were the real MVP—Bajaj shipped out more than 1.85 lakh units in August, up a solid 29%. Two-wheeler exports alone rose by 25%.
Commercial vehicle sales also climbed by 21%, with exports of these vehicles jumping a massive 58% and domestic commercial vehicle numbers ticking up slightly.
A look at Bajaj's performance this fiscal so far
From April to August this year, Bajaj sold almost 19 lakh vehicles—a modest but positive increase of 2%.
Domestic two-wheeler sales fell by about 11%, but that was balanced out by an impressive 18% surge in exports and a healthy 14% rise in commercial vehicle sales.
For Bajaj, global demand is clearly picking up the slack at home.