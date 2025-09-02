Bajaj Auto reports 5% rise in total sales for August

Exports were the real MVP—Bajaj shipped out more than 1.85 lakh units in August, up a solid 29%. Two-wheeler exports alone rose by 25%. Commercial vehicle sales also climbed by 21%, with exports of these vehicles jumping a massive 58% and domestic commercial vehicle numbers ticking up slightly.

A look at Bajaj's performance this fiscal so far

From April to August this year, Bajaj sold almost 19 lakh vehicles—a modest but positive increase of 2%.

Domestic two-wheeler sales fell by about 11%, but that was balanced out by an impressive 18% surge in exports and a healthy 14% rise in commercial vehicle sales.

For Bajaj, global demand is clearly picking up the slack at home.