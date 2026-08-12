This is world's first universal fast-charger for two- and three-wheelers
What's the story
Bolt.Earth, a leading player in the electric vehicle (EV) charging space, has announced that its Blaze DC 3kW Dual Gun Charger has been certified by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI). This makes it the world's first universal fast charger for electric two- and three-wheelers to meet ARAI's safety and performance standards. The certification clears the way for deploying this innovative charging solution across India.
Product features
It can provide 40km of range in just 15 minutes
The Blaze DC 3kW Dual Gun Charger comes with Type 6 and Type 7 connectors, making it compatible with a variety of electric two-wheeler brands such as Ather, Ola, Ultraviolette, and Simple Energy.
The charger can provide up to 40km of driving range in just 15 minutes.
However, only one gun can be used at a time for charging.
Tech specs
It comes with several safety features and connectivity options
The Blaze DC 3kW Dual Gun Charger supports Wi-Fi and 4G connectivity, OCPP 1.6J protocol, and over-the-air (OTA) updates.
It also provides remote monitoring through Bolt. Earth's charging management system.
The charger's safety features include short-circuit protection, input over-voltage/under-voltage protection, earth detection, output reverse-polarity protection, as well as an emergency shutdown function.
With an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, it is designed for public and commercial charging locations.