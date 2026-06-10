This 1960s Ford Escort reinterpretation is limited to 150 examples

Powertrain specs

The car is powered by a base twin-cam 1.8-liter engine

The Boreham Escort Mk1 RS is powered by a base twin-cam 1.8-liter engine with around 180hp. However, the company also offers a more powerful alternative - the Ten-K. This 2.1-liter four-cylinder engine produces an impressive 325hp and can rev up to a staggering 10,000rpm. Despite not revealing the exact weight of the car yet, Boreham aims to keep it below the 2,000-pound mark.