This 1960s Ford Escort reinterpretation is limited to 150 examples
What's the story
Boreham Motorworks has unveiled the first production-representative prototype of its new Ford Escort Mk1 RS reinterpretation model. The company has been officially licensed by Ford to build this unique vehicle, with plans to produce just 150 units worldwide. Each unit will start at $400,000. Unlike traditional restomods or continuation models, Boreham's version is a completely new creation from the ground up.
Design details
Boreham calls its creation a 'Continumod'
Boreham calls its creation a "Continumod," a term that perfectly captures the spirit of this reimagination. The front subframe and chassis are bespoke, pushing the front wheels forward by 1.2-inch. This design directly pays homage to the race-winning Alan Mann Racing Escorts from the 1960s. The extended wheelbase also allows for retaining the Escort's MacPherson strut design with custom coil springs and dampers developed in collaboration with R53.
Suspension system
The rear features a custom floating axle system
The rear of the car features a custom floating rear axle system, replacing the original's iron construction with aluminum casting and titanium tubing. This change results in a 50% reduction in unsprung mass on the rear compared to racing Escorts of its era. The system employs a six-link layout with four radius arms to maintain centering while allowing suspension movement.
Powertrain specs
The car is powered by a base twin-cam 1.8-liter engine
The Boreham Escort Mk1 RS is powered by a base twin-cam 1.8-liter engine with around 180hp. However, the company also offers a more powerful alternative - the Ten-K. This 2.1-liter four-cylinder engine produces an impressive 325hp and can rev up to a staggering 10,000rpm. Despite not revealing the exact weight of the car yet, Boreham aims to keep it below the 2,000-pound mark.
Interior features
Production will be extremely limited
The interior of the Boreham Escort Mk1 RS is a blend of carbon fiber, leather, metal accents and switchgear. It even comes with optional Breitling clocks - a removable stopwatch and a pocket watch that fit into the dashboard. Production will be extremely limited with only 150 examples available in right- and left-hand-drive configurations. Each unit comes with a two-year/20,000-mile warranty from Boreham Motorworks.