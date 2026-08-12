Bosch India focuses on local production, June quarter revenue ₹5,841.9cr
Bosch India is pushing for stronger growth by focusing on making more products locally, boosting efficiency, and rolling out premium and regulation-driven tech.
Its Managing Director, Guruprasad Mudlapur, shared that the company's EBITDA margin is around 14%, above its post-Covid range of 12-13%.
In the June quarter, revenue jumped 22% to ₹5,841.9 crore and operating profits grew even faster.
Bosch India power-solutions and 2-wheelers rise
While overall profit after tax dipped (thanks to a one-time gain last year), Bosch's core business is actually stronger: power solutions grew 29%, and two-wheeler sales shot up 41.4%.
The company's e-axle joint venture with Tata AutoComp Systems is set to start bringing in revenue by late 2027.
Plus, they're expecting exports to rise as demand for both combustion engines and electric tech continues in India.