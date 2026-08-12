Bosch India focuses on local production, June quarter revenue ₹5,841.9cr

Bosch India is pushing for stronger growth by focusing on making more products locally, boosting efficiency, and rolling out premium and regulation-driven tech.

Its Managing Director, Guruprasad Mudlapur, shared that the company's EBITDA margin is around 14%, above its post-Covid range of 12-13%.

In the June quarter, revenue jumped 22% to ₹5,841.9 crore and operating profits grew even faster.