This supercar packs 1,000hp V12, is limited to 77 units

German luxury car manufacturer Brabus has unveiled the exclusive Bodo grand tourer. The model is a tribute to the company's founder, Bodo Buschmann. It was first showcased at FuoriConcorso in Lake Como, Italy. The production of this unique vehicle will be limited to just 77 units globally, with prices starting at €1 million before taxes (approximately ₹9.5 crore).

Design details The coupe features a carbon-fiber body The Brabus Bodo is built on an aluminum monocoque chassis and features a carbon-fiber body. The entire bodywork has been created using a pre-preg carbon-fiber manufacturing process, enhancing rigidity while keeping weight low. The coupe also gets active aerodynamic elements such as an electrically deployable rear spoiler that doubles up as an air brake at high speeds.

Engine power It is backed by a hand-built 5.2-liter V12 biturbo engine The Brabus Bodo is powered by a hand-built 5.2-liter V12 biturbo engine that churns out an astounding 1,000hp and 1,200Nm of torque. The power is sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox with an electronically controlled differential lock. The company claims that the Bodo can go from 0-100km/h in just three seconds and reach a top speed of up to 360km/h.

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Wheel specs The coupe gets bespoke tires and adaptive suspension The Brabus Bodo rides on bespoke 21-inch Monoblock Z-GT "Shadow Edition" forged wheels shod with specially developed Continental SportContact 7 Force tires. The setup has been specifically designed for the Bodo to ensure stability under high-speed acceleration, braking, and cornering. The coupe also gets adaptive suspension with five driving modes, a front and rear axle lift system, and carbon-ceramic brakes.

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