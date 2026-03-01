LOADING...
Home / News / Auto News / This revolutionary battery technology could double range of EVs
This revolutionary battery technology could double range of EVs
The research was published in Nature

This revolutionary battery technology could double range of EVs

By Dwaipayan Roy
Mar 01, 2026
12:30 pm
What's the story

Chinese researchers have developed a revolutionary new battery technology that could significantly improve electric vehicles' (EV) driving range. The breakthrough comes from a team at Nankai University and the Shanghai Institute of Space Power Sources. Their research, published in Nature, shows an electrolyte that boosts the energy density of liquid lithium batteries to an unprecedented 700Wh per kg in lab tests.

Potential impact

Double the capacity without increasing size/weight

The new battery technology could potentially double the capacity of existing lithium batteries without increasing their size or weight. "Our batteries have more than twice the energy density of ordinary batteries," lead researcher Chen Jun from Nankai University told CCTV. He added that an electric vehicle with a current range of 500km could travel over 1,000km on a single charge using these advanced batteries.

Added benefits

The new batteries will also work well in cold weather

The new battery technology also promises to make EVs more reliable in cold weather. This is a major advantage over traditional lithium batteries, which have been struggling with energy density limitations. The most common types of liquid-state batteries, lithium iron phosphate and ternary lithium, are nearing their theoretical limits of around 350Wh per kg.

Advertisement