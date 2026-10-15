BSA launches 2 new Gold Star 650 editions in India
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BSA just dropped two fresh editions of its classic Gold Star 650 in India: the Brooklands Black Legacy Edition and the Birmingham Blue.
Both come with a punchy 652-cc engine (45hp), dual-channel ABS, and a solid four-year warranty, blending modern tech with vintage vibes.
Brooklands Black ₹364,950 Birmingham Blue ₹355,950
The Brooklands Black Legacy Edition channels BSA's racing past with sleek black paint and gold pinstripes, inspired by Wal Handley's legendary 1937 run.
The Birmingham Blue keeps things bright and pays tribute to BSA's hometown.
Priced at ₹364,950 for the Black and ₹355,950 for the Blue, both are now up for grabs at BSA dealerships across India, perfect if you want heritage with a twist.