This one-off Bugatti hypercar honors Veyron and its creator
What's the story
Bugatti has unveiled the FKP Hommage, a one-off supercar that pays tribute to the iconic Veyron and its creator, Ferdinand Piech. The car is based on the Chiron platform and features a striking black-and-red color scheme with custom bodywork and thin headlights. It was commissioned under Bugatti's exclusive Programme Solitaire, which only allows for two bespoke projects each year.
Specifications
FKP Hommage's powerful engine and design
The FKP Hommage is powered by a massive W16 quad-turbo engine, the most powerful version of the W16 first seen on the Chiron Super Sport. The car rides on 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels. Inside, it features a classic Veyron-style steering wheel and an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Tourbillon clock on the dashboard, adding to its luxurious appeal.
Tribute
FKP Hommage: A modern take on the classic Veyron
The FKP Hommage is not just a tribute to the original Veyron, but also a modern interpretation of it. It features bespoke bodywork and rides on 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels. The exterior of the FKP Hommage is red with a silver aluminum base coat and a red-tinted clearcoat. The black color is tinted exposed carbon fiber, perfectly replicating the two-tone look of the original Veyron.