This 1-off Bugatti Mistral pays homage to 'The Little Prince'

Bugatti has unveiled its latest one-off masterpiece, the "Le Retour du Jeune Prince" (The Return of the Young Prince). The car is based on the W16 Mistral, which is limited to just 99 units. This unique model pays homage to Antoine de Saint-Exupery's classic story The Little Prince. It was commissioned by a long-time Bugatti collector who wanted a vehicle that honored both Saint-Exupery's work and their own literary contributions.

Design The car is finished in warm copper and bronze hues The design team at Bugatti, led by Sabine Consolini, created a visual concept for the car that captured the personal narrative of its owner. The vehicle features a unique color scheme of warm copper and bronze tones, which create a metallic glow reminiscent of moonlight on Earth. Its earthy hues react intensely to changing light, further highlighting the sculpted forms of the Mistral model.

Unique features It has a hand-painted starry sky on its rear quarters The car also features a hand-painted starry sky on its rear quarters and top of the rear wing. Each silver star was painstakingly worked directly into the paint, making it a true work of art. An Easter egg is hidden on the underside of the airbrake: when deployed at high speeds or under braking, it reveals a reinterpretation of one of The Little Prince's most famous scenes, the prince and his fox companion.

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