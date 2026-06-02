This 1-off Bugatti Mistral pays homage to 'The Little Prince'
What's the story
Bugatti has unveiled its latest one-off masterpiece, the "Le Retour du Jeune Prince" (The Return of the Young Prince). The car is based on the W16 Mistral, which is limited to just 99 units. This unique model pays homage to Antoine de Saint-Exupery's classic story The Little Prince. It was commissioned by a long-time Bugatti collector who wanted a vehicle that honored both Saint-Exupery's work and their own literary contributions.
Design
The car is finished in warm copper and bronze hues
The design team at Bugatti, led by Sabine Consolini, created a visual concept for the car that captured the personal narrative of its owner. The vehicle features a unique color scheme of warm copper and bronze tones, which create a metallic glow reminiscent of moonlight on Earth. Its earthy hues react intensely to changing light, further highlighting the sculpted forms of the Mistral model.
Unique features
It has a hand-painted starry sky on its rear quarters
The car also features a hand-painted starry sky on its rear quarters and top of the rear wing. Each silver star was painstakingly worked directly into the paint, making it a true work of art. An Easter egg is hidden on the underside of the airbrake: when deployed at high speeds or under braking, it reveals a reinterpretation of one of The Little Prince's most famous scenes, the prince and his fox companion.
Interior
The upholstery is adorned with embroidered Moon and star motifs
The interior of "Le Retour du Jeune Prince" is a continuation of the literary journey. Bugatti has used two leather shades: "Terre d'Or," a bright beige, and "Driftwood," a darker earthier tone. The door panels are true showpieces of upholstery craftsmanship with an embroidered Moon surrounded by countless star motifs. The center console features visible brown carbon fiber embellished with star details and a shifter with an embedded silver rose. There are no mechanical changes.