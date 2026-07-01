Bugatti's 1-off Mistral 'Blanc Eternel' is wrapped in porcelain
What's the story
Bugatti has unveiled its latest masterpiece, the Mistral "Blanc Eternel," from its Sur Mesure customization division. The one-off car is a collaboration with Konigliche Porzellan-Manufaktur Berlin (KPM), a renowned German porcelain manufacturer. The special edition is based on the Mistral model, which will be the last road-going Bugatti to feature the iconic W16 engine before transitioning to a V16 hybrid powertrain in future models.
Design
Design of the hypercar
The Mistral Blanc Eternel borrows its design language from the L'Or Blanc, but with a more geometric look. The white paint of the car is covered in bold black lines that define different forms and surfaces on this low-slung hypercar. These lines were painstakingly applied by hand on the white body before being painted over, giving it a unique robotic yet delicate appearance.
Luxury touches
It features porcelain accents on the outside
The Mistral Blanc Eternel also features porcelain accents on the outside. These include the Bugatti badge on the rear wing, the elephant mascot next to the side air intake, fuel and oil caps, and two inlays on the engine cover with KPM's logo. The underside of the rear wing is inscribed with "Blanc Eternel" in script, adding a touch of elegance to this unique hypercar.
Interiors
The interior is just as luxurious
The interior of the Mistral Blanc Eternel is just as luxurious, with white leather surfaces adorned with black-painted lines. Porcelain is used for speaker grilles, trim pieces on the center console, window switches, as well as gearshift. This unique combination of materials gives a distinctive look to this one-of-a-kind hypercar.