Bugatti's ultra-exclusive bicycle is limited to just 250 units

Bugatti , the French luxury car manufacturer, has launched an ultra-exclusive bicycle called the Factor One. The bike comes at a whopping price tag of $23,599. This high-end machine is the result of a partnership between Bugatti and a British cycling specialist. Only 250 units will be produced, making it one of the most exclusive bikes on the market.

Design The bike is made of carbon fiber The Bugatti Factor One is made of carbon fiber, making it extremely lightweight and stiff. The wheels weigh just under 1.32kg combined, which is pretty impressive for a bike. The design also features a wider fork and lower drag than other bikes in its category, giving it an edge over competitors.

Custom features It comes in a striking blue color The Bugatti Factor One comes in a striking blue color with exposed carbon fiber and the company's iconic dancing elephant logo. It is also equipped with carbon-fiber-titanium brakes, an Italian saddle, and Continental tires that are specially designed for this bike. These unique features make it a true representation of the Bugatti brand's exclusivity and luxury.

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