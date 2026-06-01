Bugatti unveils 1,600-horsepower 1-of-a-kind Mistral inspired by 'The Little Prince'

'The Little Prince' motifs adorn Mistral

The car rocks bronze and copper tones, echoing moonlit earth. Hand-painted silver stars cover the rear panels and wing, while the airbrake reveals the Little Prince with his fox.

Inside, you'll find celestial embroidery on two-tone leather, a silver rose in the gear shifter (a nod to the book), gold-lined grille badge, copper brake calipers, and star motifs everywhere.

It's all about creativity meeting high-performance engineering: definitely not your average supercar.