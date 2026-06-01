Bugatti unveils 1,600-horsepower 1-of-a-kind Mistral inspired by 'The Little Prince'
Bugatti just dropped a one-of-a-kind Mistral roadster, inspired by The Little Prince and a special sequel written by its owner.
This 1,600-horsepower stunner is part of Bugatti's custom Sur Mesure program and blends luxury with literary vibes.
Only 99 Mistrals exist, but this one stands out as pure art.
'The Little Prince' motifs adorn Mistral
The car rocks bronze and copper tones, echoing moonlit earth. Hand-painted silver stars cover the rear panels and wing, while the airbrake reveals the Little Prince with his fox.
Inside, you'll find celestial embroidery on two-tone leather, a silver rose in the gear shifter (a nod to the book), gold-lined grille badge, copper brake calipers, and star motifs everywhere.
It's all about creativity meeting high-performance engineering: definitely not your average supercar.