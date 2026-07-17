Bugatti unveils last-ever Mistral roadster 'The last of its kind'
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Bugatti has just revealed the last-ever Mistral roadster, marking the end of its iconic W16 engine era.
This one-off, called "The Last of Its Kind," stands out with a Pearl and Sparkle two-tone finish and Magnolia and Grey Carbon Matt interior.
Ettore Bugatti's signature is featured throughout, honoring the brand's roots.
Bugatti shifts to hybrid V16
The Mistral broke records in 2024 as the fastest open-top production car, reaching 454km/h in Germany.
Now, Bugatti is shifting to hybrid V16-powered models at its new facility, which can build up to 200 cars a year.
It will keep making ultra-rare custom vehicles too, just two unique creations annually under its Programme Solitaire.