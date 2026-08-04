BYD expected to launch Denza D9 in India Diwali 2026 ₹80L-₹1cr

BYD, the Chinese auto giant, is set to bring its luxury brand Denza to India, starting with the D9 executive MPV.

Expected to cost between ₹80 lakh and ₹1 crore, the D9 will be positioned below the Toyota Vellfire and Lexus LM.

The launch is planned for Diwali 2026, but it might shift to February 2027 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo.