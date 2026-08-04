BYD expected to launch Denza D9 in India Diwali 2026 ₹80L-₹1cr
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BYD, the Chinese auto giant, is set to bring its luxury brand Denza to India, starting with the D9 executive MPV.
Expected to cost between ₹80 lakh and ₹1 crore, the D9 will be positioned below the Toyota Vellfire and Lexus LM.
The launch is planned for Diwali 2026, but it might shift to February 2027 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo.
D9 likely pure electric import initially
BYD will likely introduce the D9 as a pure electric and import it fully built at first.
The company may also open dedicated Denza showrooms so it stands apart from other BYD models like Atto 3 and eMax 7.
With new players like MG's M9 joining this segment, competition among luxury MPVs is really heating up.