The launch is expected before the end of 2026

BYD India debuts Seal U hybrid SUV with 1,200km range

By Mudit Dube 04:28 pm Jun 09, 202604:28 pm

What's the story

BYD India has unveiled its first plug-in hybrid vehicle, the Seal U DM-i. The model marks a major departure from the company's fully electric lineup in the country. The launch is expected before the end of 2026. The Seal U DM-i comes with a powertrain technology that has mostly been seen in luxury and performance cars in India.