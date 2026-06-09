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Home / News / Auto News / BYD India debuts Seal U hybrid SUV with 1,200km range
BYD India debuts Seal U hybrid SUV with 1,200km range
The launch is expected before the end of 2026

BYD India debuts Seal U hybrid SUV with 1,200km range

By Mudit Dube
Jun 09, 2026
04:28 pm
What's the story

BYD India has unveiled its first plug-in hybrid vehicle, the Seal U DM-i. The model marks a major departure from the company's fully electric lineup in the country. The launch is expected before the end of 2026. The Seal U DM-i comes with a powertrain technology that has mostly been seen in luxury and performance cars in India.

Tech breakdown

Powertrain includes a 1.5-liter turbocharged hybrid petrol engine

The plug-in hybrid system of the Seal U DM-i is different from a conventional hybrid. It includes a 1.5-liter turbocharged hybrid petrol engine, BYD's 18.3kWh Blade battery pack, and two electric motors - one as a generator and the other as a traction motor driving the wheels. The battery can be charged externally, making it similar to an EV for daily use.

Performance details

Can drive on pure electric power for up to 70km

BYD claims the Seal U DM-i can cover over 1,200km on petrol and electric power combined. The battery and traction motor allow for up to 70km of pure EV driving on a full charge. The system works in different modes automatically depending on driving conditions. In city traffic or at low speeds, it defaults to pure EV mode using battery power only.

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Driving modes

BYD's series mode explained

In what BYD calls Series mode, the petrol engine doesn't drive the wheels directly but acts as a generator. It produces electricity that powers the traction motor. When maximum performance is required, the petrol engine takes direct control of driving the wheels while charging the battery at the same time. This unique feature sets it apart from other hybrids in India.

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Design and features

Features include panoramic sunroof, Level 2 ADAS

The Seal U DM-i is a mid-size SUV measuring 4.7 meters in length with a wheelbase of 2,765mm. It can comfortably accommodate five occupants. The global specification of the model includes a center-mounted rotatable infotainment screen, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, air purifier, Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), and V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) support for powering external devices directly from its battery.

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