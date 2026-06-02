BYD launches full damage coverage for God's Eye 5.0 system

BYD 1st automaker offers ADAS guarantee

The one-year coverage is open to both new buyers and current owners in China who upgrade their cars.

With over three million BYDs logging more than 124 million miles daily, the company's tech is everywhere.

This move builds on last year's crash coverage for smart parking, which boosted usage from 21% to a whopping 93%.

BYD is now the first automaker to offer this kind of full guarantee for advanced driver-assistance features (pretty big deal if you're into smart cars).