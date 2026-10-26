BYD launches Seagull EV in China, flash charging, around $9,800
BYD just dropped the Seagull, an all-electric hatchback that's turning heads for its super affordable price, starting at around $9,800 in China.
The real standout is its Flash Charging tech, letting you juice up from 10% to 70% in just five minutes.
For anyone curious about EVs but put off by high prices or slow charging, this could be a game-changer.
Five trims, 2 battery options, lidar
The Seagull comes in five trims with two battery options: it goes up to 420km on a single charge with the bigger pack, or you can pick the entry version for city drives.
It seats five comfortably and has 3.3 cubic feet (94-liter) of frunk and 48.7 cubic feet (1,380-liter) of cargo capacity with the rear seats folded down.
You also get smart driver-assist tech powered by lidar and styling follows BYD's "Marine Aesthetics" design philosophy.
Plus, select buyers score a year of free charging and trade-in discounts, making it even easier to make the switch to electric.