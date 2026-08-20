BYD launches Sealion 7 Dynamic in India at ₹42L

The Sealion 7 Dynamic is built on BYD's e-platform 3.0 and comes with the company's Blade Battery and Cell-to-Body tech.

It also features Intelligence Torque Adaptation Control, a panoramic glass roof, and a rotating touchscreen infotainment system for an enhanced driving experience.

The vehicle comes in four color options: Atlantis Grey, Cosmos Black, Aurora White, and Shark Grey.