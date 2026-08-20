BYD launches Sealion 7 Dynamic in India at ₹42L
What's the story
BYD has expanded its premium electric SUV range in India with the launch of the Sealion 7 Dynamic. Priced at ₹41.9 lakh (ex-showroom), this new variant is powered by a 71.8kWh Blade Battery and offers a range of up to 520km on a single charge. The vehicle can accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 7.3 seconds, making it a strong contender in the Indian EV market.
Advanced features
Key highlights of Sealion 7 Dynamic
The Sealion 7 Dynamic is built on BYD's e-platform 3.0 and comes with the company's Blade Battery and Cell-to-Body tech.
It also features Intelligence Torque Adaptation Control, a panoramic glass roof, and a rotating touchscreen infotainment system for an enhanced driving experience.
The vehicle comes in four color options: Atlantis Grey, Cosmos Black, Aurora White, and Shark Grey.
Customer benefits
BYD India introduces festive offer
Along with the launch of the Sealion 7 Dynamic, BYD India has also announced a festive offer called 'Celebrate Your Dreams with BYD.'
The offer includes a complimentary 7kW home charger with installation, an extended warranty of up to 10 years or 1.5 lakh km (whichever comes first) on the LFP low-voltage battery, and a free extension of roadside assistance coverage for up to 10 years.
Market presence
BYD India's journey so far
Since its entry into the Indian market in 2007 with electric busses and commercial mobility solutions, BYD India has garnered over 15,000 customers.
The company now has a network of 49 showrooms across 40 cities.
Its current portfolio includes models like Sealion 7, eMAX 7, ATTO 3, SEAL, and e6.