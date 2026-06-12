It will be launched in Europe first

BYD's new Denza Z electric supercar packs 1,582hp

By Mudit Dube 01:54 pm Jun 12, 202601:54 pm

What's the story

Chinese automaker BYD has unveiled its new Denza Z electric supercar. The model was first shown at the Beijing motor show as the brand's new flagship. Now, the company has confirmed key specs for this four-seat roadster in Chinese regulatory filings. The car packs a whopping 1,582hp and can hit a top speed of 350km/h. It will be launched in Europe before making its way to China in July.