BYD's new Denza Z electric supercar packs 1,582hp
What's the story
Chinese automaker BYD has unveiled its new Denza Z electric supercar. The model was first shown at the Beijing motor show as the brand's new flagship. Now, the company has confirmed key specs for this four-seat roadster in Chinese regulatory filings. The car packs a whopping 1,582hp and can hit a top speed of 350km/h. It will be launched in Europe before making its way to China in July.
Design details
The Denza Z measures 4,780mm in length
The Denza Z will be available in two main variants. The base model is a soft-top convertible with semi-hidden door handles, 20-inch wheels, and staggered tires. It measures 4,780mm in length and weighs between 2,290kg (unladen) to 2,650kg (gross). A hard-top roadster variant with flush door handles and blacked-out pillars is also on offer. This version weighs slightly less at an unladen weight of 2,220kg and gross weight of up to 2,580kg.
Engine specifications
It can hit a top speed of 300km/h
The Denza Z is powered by a three-motor setup with one front motor and two rear motors. The front unit delivers 670hp while the rear pair churn out a combined 912hp. This gives a total output of 1,582hp for the car. Denza claims that the Z can go from 0-100km/h in under two seconds with a standard top speed of 300km/h.
Enhanced specifications
The car comes with DiPilot driver assistance system
A sports package for the Denza Z includes a bigger rear wing, more aggressive bumpers, and wider 21-inch wheels. This boosts the top speed to 350km/h. The car also comes with steer-by-wire technology, DiSus-M magnetorheological suspension, flash charging capabilities, and DiPilot 5.0 driver assistance system. It packs an LFP battery though its capacity is yet to be revealed by Denza.