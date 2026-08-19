BYD's new electric SUV boasts 1,000km range, 5-minute charging
What's the story
BYD has unveiled its latest addition to the electric vehicle (EV) market, the Denza N8. This mid-to-large size luxury SUV was first launched in China in 2023 with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. The model offered a combined CLTC range of up to 1,003km on a full charge and fuel tank. However, due to lackluster sales, it was discontinued within a year of launch.
Electric evolution
10% to 70% charge in 5 minutes
The new Denza N8 is getting an all-electric powertrain, along with BYD's latest Blade Batteries 2.0 and Flash Charging technology.
The company calls it "the kind of large 5-seater pure electric vehicles."
The upgraded model promises a world-leading pure electric range of up to 1,003km. It can go from 10% to 70% charge in just five minutes and take nine minutes for a full recharge (10% to 97%).
Tech specs
The Denza N8 measures 5,150mm in length
The new Denza N8 EV measures 5,150mm in length, 1,999mm in width, and 1,820mm in height with a wheelbase of 3,075mm.
The five-seat SUV will be offered with either a single rear-wheel-drive (RWD) or tri-motor all-wheel-drive (AWD) powertrain option.
Performance details
The SUV is offered with either RWD or AWD powertrain
The RWD variant of the Denza N8 comes with a single motor that produces either 429hp or 496hp.
The tri-motor model, based on BYD's e3 platform, features a front motor producing 362hp and two rear motors producing 416hp each. Together they deliver an impressive combined output of around 1,200hp.
The new electric version looks almost identical in shape and size to the larger plug-in Denza N8L which was launched by BYD in June with Flash Charging tech.