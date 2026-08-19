BYD's new electric SUV boasts 1,000km range, 5-minute charging

The new Denza N8 is getting an all-electric powertrain, along with BYD's latest Blade Batteries 2.0 and Flash Charging technology.

The company calls it "the kind of large 5-seater pure electric vehicles."

The upgraded model promises a world-leading pure electric range of up to 1,003km. It can go from 10% to 70% charge in just five minutes and take nine minutes for a full recharge (10% to 97%).