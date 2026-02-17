BYD's new electric SUV offers 710km range at just $26,000
What's the story
BYD has announced its latest electric vehicle (EV), the Song Ultra EV. The new model is the first B-segment electric SUV in BYD's Dynasty series. It comes with an impressive driving range of over 700km, and according to a Chinese media outlet, it may have a price tag of just $26,000. Earlier this month, Lu Tian, head of sales for BYD's Dynasty series, confirmed the imminent arrival of the Song Ultra EV.
Specifications
The new SUV will be powered by a front-mounted motor
The Song Ultra EV is slightly bigger than the Song L DM-i PHEV, measuring 4,850mm in length, 1,910mm in width and 1,670mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2,840mm. The new crossover SUV will be powered by a single front-mounted electric motor with a peak power output of 362hp (270kW). It will likely feature BYD's "God's Eye B" advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS).
Performance
The vehicle will offer range of up to 710km
The Song Ultra EV will be available with two battery pack options: 75.6kWh and 82.7kWh. These will provide a CLTC driving range of up to 620km and an impressive 710km, respectively. According to a Chinese media outlet, the vehicle's pricing is expected to start at around $26,000 in China, making it an affordable option for consumers looking for long-range electric vehicles (EVs).