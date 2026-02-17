The Song Ultra is the first B-segment electric SUV in BYD's Dynasty series

BYD's new electric SUV offers 710km range at just $26,000

BYD has announced its latest electric vehicle (EV), the Song Ultra EV. The new model is the first B-segment electric SUV in BYD's Dynasty series. It comes with an impressive driving range of over 700km, and according to a Chinese media outlet, it may have a price tag of just $26,000. Earlier this month, Lu Tian, head of sales for BYD's Dynasty series, confirmed the imminent arrival of the Song Ultra EV.