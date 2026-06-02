BYD to launch 1st PHEV in India on June 9
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BYD, the Chinese EV giant, is set to launch its very first plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) in India on June 9.
After teasing its new DM-i Super Plug-in Hybrid tech last month, BYD is now ready to step into India's growing PHEV scene, moving beyond just fully electric cars.
Possible Atto 2 or Sealion 6
The new PHEV could be either the Atto 2, a compact SUV with up to 212hp and nearly 1,000km of hybrid range, or the Sealion 6, a premium SUV packing up to 344hp and over 1,090km of range.
Right now, BYD already sells EVs in India.