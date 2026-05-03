BYD unveils Denza Z convertible with tri-motor, sub-two-second 0-97km/h

Denza Z features 1,500-kW charging

The Denza Z features BYD's Blade battery and ultra-fast 1,500-kW charging, so you can top up in under 10 minutes. Expect around 599km of range on a single charge.

BYD is rolling out hundreds of fast chargers across the UK this year to prepare for its European debut.

The car will make its global entrance at July's Goodwood Festival of Speed and is expected to cost more than €115,000.