BYD unveils next-generation Atto 3 at 2026 Beijing Auto Show

Atto 3 adds flash charging, LiDAR

Inside, you'll find a panoramic glass roof, colorful ambient lighting (256 shades!), upgraded seating, and a serious 16-speaker sound system.

The star feature is 'Flash Charging': the battery jumps from 10% to 97% in just nine minutes. There are two battery options with up to 630-kilometer range on BYD's Blade tech.

Plus, LiDAR-assisted automated driving makes its debut for the Chinese market.