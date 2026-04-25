BYD unveils next-generation Atto 3 at 2026 Beijing Auto Show
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BYD just revealed the next-generation Atto 3 at the 2026 Beijing Auto Show, and it's packed with upgrades.
The car gets a sleek new front, bigger wheels, a glowing rear logo, and is now roomier inside, with a huge 750-liter trunk plus extra storage up front.
Atto 3 adds flash charging, LiDAR
Inside, you'll find a panoramic glass roof, colorful ambient lighting (256 shades!), upgraded seating, and a serious 16-speaker sound system.
The star feature is 'Flash Charging': the battery jumps from 10% to 97% in just nine minutes. There are two battery options with up to 630-kilometer range on BYD's Blade tech.
Plus, LiDAR-assisted automated driving makes its debut for the Chinese market.