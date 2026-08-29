BYD unveils plug-in hybrid FCB Ti 9 with 1,430-mile range
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BYD just unveiled the FCB Ti 9, a plug-in hybrid SUV that can go an incredible 2301km without stopping, making road trips a lot less stressful.
Shown off at the Chengdu Auto Show, it combines a turbo engine rated at 154hp and two electric motors that offer a combined peak power of 536hp.
FCB Ti 9 192.6-mile EV range
The Ti 9's battery gives you up to 310km on pure electric power and supports ultra-fast charging: 10% to almost full in just nine minutes.
It's big enough for seven people and features sleek details like blacked-out pillars and the LiDAR sensor on the top.
While it's launching in China this year under the Fang Cheng Bao sub-brand, there are hints it'll hit Europe soon too.