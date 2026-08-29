BYD unveils plug-in hybrid FCB Ti 9 with 1,430-mile range

The Ti 9's battery gives you up to 310km on pure electric power and supports ultra-fast charging: 10% to almost full in just nine minutes.

It's big enough for seven people and features sleek details like blacked-out pillars and the LiDAR sensor on the top.

While it's launching in China this year under the Fang Cheng Bao sub-brand, there are hints it'll hit Europe soon too.